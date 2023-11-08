TxDOT seeks public input on SH 107 expansion

A road expansion project in Cameron County could force several families out of their homes as the Texas Department of Transportation considers expanding State Highway 107, just outside of Santa Rosa.

According to TxDOT, drivers have gotten into crashes, with an average between four and nine crashes every year within the last four years on SH 107.

TxDOT says many drivers are crashing into objects off the side of the road or getting into head on collisions.

They say more people are using the state highway and the population has been growing, which is why they want to widen the road.

Currently, there's only a total of two lanes, one going east and the other one going west. They want to turn the state highway into four lanes, with two lanes going in each direction.

Before TxDOT goes any further with the project, they want to hear the community's input.

They will be having a virtual public meeting online on Wednesday and then an in-person meeting on Thursday.

But this project isn't going to start until a few years later.

According to TxDOT, the project won't begin until between 2029 and 2035, with it taking up to three years to complete.

Their hearing will be on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa High School cafeteria, located at 232 Jesus Avila in Santa Rosa.

