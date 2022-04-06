TxDOT urges drivers to be alert around construction zones
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert around construction areas.
TxDOT said there were more than 1,600 accidents in construction zones throughout the Rio Grande Valley last year. Three of those were fatal and 16 resulted in serious injuries.
RELATED: Traffic accident on the expressway creating major delays
To see if there’s construction areas along your route, go to the Drive Texas website.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT urges drivers to be alert around construction zones
-
Caretaker at Harlingen park dealing with vandalism
-
Arrest made in connection to body found in burning vehicle
-
State Senate Border Security Committee open to cutting costs of Operation Lone...
-
Cameron County fire marshal advises the public on heat-related illnesses