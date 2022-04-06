TxDOT urges drivers to be alert around construction zones

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert around construction areas.

TxDOT said there were more than 1,600 accidents in construction zones throughout the Rio Grande Valley last year. Three of those were fatal and 16 resulted in serious injuries.

To see if there’s construction areas along your route, go to the Drive Texas website.