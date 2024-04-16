U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing 19-year-old swimmer near Port Mansfield
**EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article said the swimmer went missing in South Padre Island.
The U.S. Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies, are searching for a missing swimmer.
The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector said 19-year-old Angel Huertas was swimming with friends near Port Mansfield on the East Land Cut on Padre Island when a riptide pulled him away. Huertas friends were reported as safe.
The Coast Guard said the call for help came in at 10:45 a.m. Monday and the incident happened at 10:30 a.m. A search crew arrived at the jetties at 11:50 a.m.
Also involved in the search is the Willacy County Sherriff's Office, Port Mansfield Police Department Boat Patrol and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens Boat Patrol.
The Coast Guard said they have a boat from the South Padre Island Coast Guard station and a helicopter looking for Huertas. They will switch to an airplane to search after sunset.
This is a developing story, check back for further details.
