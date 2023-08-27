U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unveils program to boost Ocelot population

It's rare to see a wild Ocelot in South Texas.

At the Gladys Porter Zoo, also a rare sight to see the captive Ocelot Leeloo roaming around her exhibit during the day.

Leeloo was part of the first big attempt last fall to restore the very low numbers of the American Ocelot population.

"We tried to do an artificial insemination with her. At that time, it didn't take," Mammal Curator Walter Dupree said.

An effort Dupree hopes to attempt again.

"We want to build those numbers back up and there are places we can release them if we can get those numbers going again," Dupree said.

Ocelot recovery has been at a virtual stalemate for decades. There are fewer than 80 living in the wild in South Texas.

Any newborns face threats from the wild, highways and could be decimated by swings in the weather like hurricanes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the populations in South Texas are too small to grow on their own. It's now opened the door to a new program to use Ocelots from outside Texas to help bring the population back.

"Right now, our problem is we don't have a lot of South Texas Ocelots, but what we can do is we can get semen from males captured in South Texas, and use that to inseminate a female in the zoo population," Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute Executive Director Dr. Dave Hewitt said.

The institute in Kingsville just secured the $12.2 million grant from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It allows them to do Ocelot breeding and add a new Ocelot breeding facility that will include veterinary labs and wide open habitat for newborn Ocelots.

Watch the video above for the full story.