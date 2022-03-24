U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela will resign early from Congress
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela confirmed Thursday he will resign from Congress in the coming weeks, a decision that comes after he announced last year he would retire from the House.
The South Texas Democrat will leave before the end of his term to work for Akin Gump, a prominent law and lobbying firm.
The Washington-based publication Punchbowl first reported the news Thursday morning, and the Brownsville Democrat confirmed it to The Texas Tribune.
That development will set off a unique special election to replace him. His 34th District is based in Brownsville.
His close friend, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, announced last year after redistricting that he would run for Vela’s seat in the wake of Texas redistricting. He currently represents the neighboring 15th District based in McAllen.
Correction, March 24, 2022: A previous version of this story stated that Politico first reported Filemon Vela's resignation. It was the Washington-based outlet Punchbowl.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/24/filemon-vela-resign/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
More News
News Video
-
Former Valley attorney sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribery scheme
-
Consumer Reports: Home security systems put to the test
-
Los Fresnos family loses home in fire
-
Medical expert’s testimony delayed in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
-
Starr County courthouse to receive more than $10 million in renovations