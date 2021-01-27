U.S. Supreme Court voids rulings that banned abortions in Texas amid pandemic

In March of last year, Governor Abbott passed an executive order as part of a mandate to stop non-essential procedures and banning abortions under select few circumstance. At the time the Governor said the move was necessary to preserve medical resources amid pandemic.

An appellate court sided with the governor, eliminating almost all abortions in Texas until the order ended over the summer, but even when the order ended Abbott asked the supreme court to permit the lower court rulings to remain in place.

Cathy Torres is a board member of the Frontera Fund, an organization that raises money for women to get abortions in the Valley.

Torres said during that time abortions weren't offered in Texas — the fund spent thousands of dollars helping women travel to get them.

'We were helping people get to New Mexico, Colorado," Torres said.

The pandemic only heighted fears about all of that travel.

"We would just reiterate to folks, to be safe on their journey, wear a mask, practice the guidelines we already know so well," Torres said.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a statement reading in part, "It was important we took this procedural step to make sure bad case law was wiped from the books."

STC Political Science Professor Dr. Fred Cady said this decision means Texas will no longer have precedent to support claims that restrict abortions.

"The case cannot be used to help make the case to limit reproductive rights in Texas," Cady said. "The hope is that one of these cases will be eventually used by the courts to overturn Roe V. Wade or restrict it."

Abbot's office hasn't released any statements about the ruling.

