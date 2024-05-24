UIL Baseball Playoffs Pre-Game with McAllen Memorial 5-23
CABANISS, Texas -- UIL Baseball Playoffs start this week and McAllen Memorial has made it to the fourth round of playoffs for the first time in program history, after beating city rivalry McAllen High in the third round.
We caught up with Head Coach Roque Cortinas for a pre-game interview, click on the video above to watch.
More News
News Video
-
Online survey to determine lead exposure in Sharyland water supply customers
-
City of McAllen opening cooling centers
-
Relatives of suspect in fatal McAllen crash charged
-
Third arrest made in Hidalgo County murder investigation
-
Water service resumes in La Joya, boil water notice to go into...