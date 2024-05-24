x

UIL Baseball Playoffs Pre-Game with McAllen Memorial 5-23

UIL Baseball Playoffs Pre-Game with McAllen Memorial 5-23
6 hours 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024 5:05 PM May 24, 2024 in Sports

CABANISS, Texas -- UIL Baseball Playoffs start this week and McAllen Memorial has made it to the fourth round of playoffs for the first time in program history, after beating city rivalry McAllen High in the third round. 

We caught up with Head Coach Roque Cortinas for a pre-game interview, click on the video above to watch. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days