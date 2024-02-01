UIL realignment 2024 set to be revealed Thursday

EDINBURG - On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League will officially reveal the latest realignment of the public high schools in the state into classifications and districts for the next two years. The Rio Grande Valley area school athletic administrators will convene at Region One in Edinburg to learn where their schools will be aligned over the next two academic years.

The UIL took enrollment numbers from every high school back in October on "Snapshot" Day and use those numbers to create cutoffs from every classification from 6A to 1A for every high school in the state.

In December the UIL revealed the cutoff numbers for every classification, the cutoff numbers are as follows:

6A: 2275 and above (274 schools)

5A: 1315-2274 (253 schools)

4A: 545-1314 (218 schools)

3A: 254-544 (231 schools)

2A: 105-253 (226 schools)

1A: 104.9 and below (216 schools)

Several Valley schools already know they will be changing classifications, but still do not know yet how they will be aligned for districts.

Mission High School and Brownsville Rivera will move from 6A down to 5A. 5A Division I Regional Champion Brownsville Veterans Memorial will move up to 6A. Other changes involve divisional cutoffs for football only, like PSJA Memorial moving up to Division 1 of 5A and Brownsville Pace moving down to Division II in 5A.

The 2024-2026 UIL reclassification and realignment is set to be released on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Once the alignments are revealed, you can find that information on this page. Stay on KRGV.com for more info.