UIL unveils 2024-2026 realignment

The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment of schools for athletic and academic competition for the next two academic years on Tuesday.

RGV administrators convened at Region I in Edinburg to receive their packets and now know what districts their schools will be competing in for the next two academic years.

The realignment for football is:

31-6A: Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, La Joya, PSJA, Weslaco

32-6A: Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Veterans, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito

15-5A Division I: Brownsville Rivera, Donna, Donna North, Harlingen So. PSJA Memorial, PSJA North, Weslaco East, CC Flour Bluff, CC Veterans

16-5A Division I - Edinburg Vela, Juarez-Lincoln, Palmview, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission, Rio Grande City,

15-5A Division II: Sharyland, Pioneer, Mission Veterans, Roma, Alice

16-5A Division II: Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Porter, Edcouch-Elsa, Mercedes, PSJA Southwest.

16-4A Division I: Hidalgo, Valley View, Zapata, Tuloso-Midway, Hidalgo Early College, Pharr Valley View, Zapata.

16-4A Division II: Kingsville King, La Feria, Port Isabel, Grulla.

16-3A Division I: Lyford, Progreso, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, Bishop, Falfurias, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis

16-3A Division II: Santa Rosa, Monte Alto, Banquete, George West, Hebbronville, Odem, Taft

16-2A Division I: Santa Maria, Freer, Refugio, Riviera Kaufer, Skidmore-Tynan, Three Rivers, Premont

16-2A Division II: La Villa, Agua Dulce, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Woosboro, Bruni

Mission High School and Brownsville Rivera will move from 6A down to 5A. 5A Division I Regional Champion Brownsville Veterans Memorial will move up to 6A. Other changes involve divisional cutoffs for football only, like PSJA Memorial moving up to Division 1 of 5A and Brownsville Pace moving down to Division II in 5A.

