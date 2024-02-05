Unaccompanied Valley veteran to be laid to rest in Mission

Efforts are underway to help make sure an unaccompanied veteran from the Rio Grande Valley is not laid to rest alone.

Funeral honors will be held on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran CPL. Nicolas Lopez. He was 88 years old.

Lopez served from 1954 to 1957 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

CPL Lopez is not expected to have any relatives attend his burial at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2520 South Inspiration Road.

Valley veterans and other members of the public are encouraged to attend.