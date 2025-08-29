University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrates 10-year anniversary
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is celebrating a major milestone this fall, its 10th anniversary.
The university has just earned a top 10 national ranking. They are now ranked 7th in the nation and #1 in Texas by Washington Monthly.
UTRGV has seen major growth, from launching a school of medicine and breaking enrollment records, to now gearing up for its first ever football season.
"What we are worried about is value and value is a combination of quality," UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey said. "So that means offering great programs, having wonderful faculty teaching those programs, getting a first-rate education and price, and of course price means being able to afford college and graduate with minimal debt."
Around 91 percent of full-time undergrad students pay no tuition or fees, thanks to help from financial aid.
UTRGV was also named the #2 Hispanic-serving institution in the country.
More News
News Video
-
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrates 10-year anniversary
-
New bill allows Valley game officials to remove unruly fans during high...
-
Hidalgo County health expert speaks out against bill making parasite treatment accessible
-
Edinburg police launch safety stickers for people with disabilities
-
New Rio Grande City ordinance bans vape sales near schools
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
-
Practicing with Valley football players
-
Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes
-
Valley football teams using newly-approved wearable play-calling technology
-
How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams