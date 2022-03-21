UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued, two girls found

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE at 8:15 a.m.: An Amber Alert for two missing girls has been discontinued, authorities said.

Original story: An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls believed to be abducted in the Texas Panhandle, authorities said Monday.

The Pampa Police Department is searching for Emilee Reagan, 2, and Rylee Reagan, 7, who were last seen on the 500 block of N. Wells Pampa at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Emilee is two feet, six inches tall, and weighs about 40 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, and orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee is four feet, four inches tall and weighs about 94 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray Hey Dude shoes with leopard print.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Logan Daniel Reagan in connection with the girl's abduction. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Reagan has brown hair, hazel eyes and is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra with an extended cab and a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information about the girls' location is asked to call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.