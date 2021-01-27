Update: City of Pharr reaches capacity for online registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Update: The city of Pharr announced at 11:30 a.m. that online registration has reached capacity, and asked the public to check the city's website and social media accounts for future opportunities.

All available vaccinations for The City of Pharr in partnership with Hidalgo County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic have... Posted by City of Pharr on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

----------------------------------------------------------

The city of Pharr will distribute 500 COVID-19 vaccines for people 65 years of age and older on Friday.

Elderly residents must first register online starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. To register, visit www.pharrvaccines.info.

Residents can also register by scanning a QR code that can be found on the city of Pharr's Facebook page and filling out the forms.

The clinic will be located at the Pharr Events Center located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

The city says no walk-ins will be allowed.