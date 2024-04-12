UPDATE: Large grass fire near Edinburg Motorsports Park contained

Firefighters are working to put out a large grass fire near Edinburg, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

The grass fire is off of US-281 near the Edinburg Motorsports Park.

Lerma said firefighters are also responding to two other fires at Red Gate Road, adding that the source of those fires appear to be abandoned homes.

Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said as of Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m., the fire was contained but "not extinguished."

Fire departments from McAllen, Linn San Manuel, Edcouch and Pharr are assisting in battling the blaze, Garza said, adding the cause of the fire is "undetermined."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.