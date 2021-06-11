UPDATE: Missing Brownsville man found

UPDATE, FRIDAY JUNE 11, 5:550 P.M.:

The Brownsville Police Department announced that Aaron Lopez was located and is being reunited with his family.

"The Brownsville Police Department never stopped searching and was looking into every single tip from the public. Great continuous effort from everyone to make this reunion happen," the department stated.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Aaron Lopez, 25, was last seen heading toward the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville on FM 802 and Jose Marti Blvd., according to a social media post from the police department.

Lopez has autism according to the Brownsville Police Department and is 6-foot-tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes.

Those with information on Lopez’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 956-548-7000.