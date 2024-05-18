UPDATE: Missing Brownsville woman found
UPDATE: Rosie Sosa was located, the Brownsville Police Department announced on Saturday, May 18 at around 5 p.m. An earlier version of this story is below.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.
Rosie Sosa, 66, was last seen Friday at around 6:42 p.m. leaving her residence at the 500 block of Honeydale Road, according to the police department.
She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a purple shirt and zebra patterned crocs.
Those with any information on Sosa’s location are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission prepares for hurricane season with cleanup project
-
Edinburg police: 6-year-old boy dies after drowning at apartment complex pool
-
Man found dead in Brownsville, investigation underway
-
Sheriff's office: 1 person in custody after human remains found near Edinburg,...
-
3 men plead guilty in Starr County bribery investigation