UPDATE: Missing Brownsville woman found

Rosie Sosa. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

UPDATE: Rosie Sosa was located, the Brownsville Police Department announced on Saturday, May 18 at around 5 p.m. An earlier version of this story is below.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Rosie Sosa, 66, was last seen Friday at around 6:42 p.m. leaving her residence at the 500 block of Honeydale Road, according to the police department.

She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a purple shirt and zebra patterned crocs.

Those with any information on Sosa’s location are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.