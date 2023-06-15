UPDATE: Missing Edinburg woman located

Argentina Torres. courtesy photo

UPDATE: Argentina Torres was safely located and reunited with her family, Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma announced Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 58-year-old who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Argentina Torres was last seen by her family at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans in the area of 3600 Elizondo Drive, according to a spokesperson with the city.

Torres is 5’2, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

Police recovered surveillance footage that showed Torres walking along the expressway on the northbound frontage road between Canton Road and Freddy Gonzalez drive at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the news release stated.

Anyone who has seen Torres is urged to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.