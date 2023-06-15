UPDATE: Missing Edinburg woman located
UPDATE: Argentina Torres was safely located and reunited with her family, Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma announced Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 58-year-old who was last seen Wednesday evening.
Argentina Torres was last seen by her family at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans in the area of 3600 Elizondo Drive, according to a spokesperson with the city.
Torres is 5’2, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.
Police recovered surveillance footage that showed Torres walking along the expressway on the northbound frontage road between Canton Road and Freddy Gonzalez drive at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the news release stated.
Anyone who has seen Torres is urged to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau warning the public of summer rental scams
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 15, 2023
-
South Texas Health System welcomes first emotional support animal for patients
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Edinburg subdivision project
-
Valley DACA recipient reflects on 11th anniversary of immigration policy