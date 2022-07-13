Update: Pharr kidnapping victim interviewed by police, released back to home country

UPDATE at 3:35 p.m.: Pharr detectives made contact with the kidnapping victim on Wednesday. Jose Santiago Perez-Barragan was interviewed at the Pharr Police Department and released back to his home country, according to city officials.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: A search for a suspect vehicle is underway after a Mexican man was kidnapped at gunpoint in Pharr Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the police department.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at Mass Logistics located at 9601 International Dr. in Pharr.

Witnesses say 46-year-old Jose Santiago Perez-Barragan, a Mexican national who crosses the border every day and is an inspector at the facility, was forced into a white F-250 pickup truck.

Investigators say at least two people were inside the truck when Perez-Barragan was forced inside.

The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Anaya Road.

Police say a motive has not been established.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.