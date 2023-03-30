UPDATE: Weslaco police ends search for missing 94-year-old man

Jesus Almaguer-Rocha. Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department.

UPDATE: The Weslaco Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that Jesus Almaguer-Rocha is in Monterrey, located in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, with family.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 94-year-old man who was last seen Thursday morning.

Jesus Almaguer-Rocha was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety, according to a news release.

Rocha is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes who weighs 132 pounds and has a height of 5’9.

He was last seen wearing a red cap, brown jacket, brown checkered long sleeve shirt and blue jeans at the 1000 block of South Missouri Avenue Thursday at 8:39 a.m.

Those with any information on Rocha’s location are urged to the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.