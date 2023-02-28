UPS employees charged with trafficking cocaine

A total of five people were arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine through UPS packages, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Two of the suspects UPS employees, a news release stated.

Those arrested are Orlando Candelario Almanza, 49, of Edinburg; and Fidencio Salinas Jr., 51, of Pharr; Javier Enrique Mendoza, 48, of Pharr; Jose Felipe Lozano, 58, of Edinburg; and Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 45, of Hidalgo.

All five suspects are accused of conspiring to transport cocaine through UPS packages.

“Salinas and Almanza are both allegedly UPS employees who knowingly transported the packages of cocaine,” the news release stated. “The charges allege Mendoza provided the packages of cocaine to UPS employees, while Lozano allegedly provided fraudulent labels for the packages. Gamez stored the cocaine at his residence prior to transport, according to the charges.”

Law enforcement seized nearly 60 kilograms of cocaine that were trafficked by the suspects, the release stated.

All five were arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

If convicted, they all face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.