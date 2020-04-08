x

US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread virus

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has charged two people with federal terrorism offenses for claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the new coronavirus. The charges announced Wednesday were brought in separate cases in Texas and Florida. They come about a week after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the U.S. that they could charge people who threaten to spread the coronavirus under the terrorism statutes because the Justice Department considers it a “biological agent” under the law.

