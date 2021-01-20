US Customs and Border Protection to build temporary immigration facility in Donna

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is building a new temporary processing center in Donna.

Donna Mayor Rick Morales says it will be a tent facility similar to when U.S. Customs and Border Protection built a "soft-sided" facility to help process more immigrants in 2019.

Construction should be completed in 30 days, CBP said.

In 2019, the structure was on U.S. government property. Now, it will be on the city of Donna's property, near the international bridge.

Read CBP's full statement: “CBP is moving forward with plans for the mobilization of soft-side facilities (SSF) in Donna, Texas. A lease with the city of Donna was awarded on January 15, 2021 and the notice to proceed was signed on January 19, 2021. Construction of the SSF should be completed in approximately 30 days.” “Since April, CBP has seen a steady increase of UACs from the Western Hemisphere due to the worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, CBP is constructing temporary soft-side facilities in Donna, approximately 20 miles from the RGV CPC, to ensure existing processing capacity remains.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comment from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.