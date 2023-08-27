USDA employee indicted for accepting bribes from Rio Grande City contractors

A 51-year-old Rio Grande City resident and employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is among those facing federal charges in connection with a bribery scandal, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Roberto Rodriguez turned himself into authorities on Thursday. Also taken into custody were 70-year-old Jose Sandoval and 67-year-old Daniel Diaz, both USDA contractors from Rio Grande City, according to a news release.

Rodriguez was a USDA rural development loan specialist who accepted bribe payments from Sandoval and Diaz from January 2021 through August 2023, according to the release.

Rodriguez allegedly referred applicants of the USDA 504 Single Family Housing Repair Grant and Loan Program to the contractors, according to the release.

Sandoval and Diaz allegedly "paid the bribes with the intent to influence official acts after the federally-funded repairs were completed", according to the release.

If convicted of the charges of bribery of public officials and witnesses, all three could face up to 15 years in federal prison, as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.