UT Health RGV Clinical Lab awarded $875,000 grant for COVID testing in rural areas

The UT Health RGV clinical lab received a Clinical and Translational Science Award grant for expanded research in COVID-19 testing.

The grant will allow medical providers of the UTRGV School of Medicine to perform COVID-19 tests in rural South Texas communities.

The CDC reports minority groups are at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19.

"If you live in a rural area that's maybe 50 or 100 miles away from a test site, you're probably not going to go and get tested unless you feel really really sick," UT Health RGV Clinical Lab Director John Thomas.

