UT Health RGV to hold mobile OB/GYN clinic in Edinburg
Healthcare services for women will be provided in Edinburg thanks to UT Health RGV.
UT Health RGV is teaming up with Hidalgo County Precinct 4 for a mobile OB/GYN clinic, set for Wednesday, June 4. The clinic will be at the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Center, located at 107 Sunflower Road.
Birth control, women wellness services such as a breast exam and a pap smear, STI and pregnancy tests will be provided.
Services are free for women who qualify.
Those wanting to go to the clinic are encouraged to make an appointment by calling any of these numbers:
- 956-296-9284
- 956-348-9284
- 956-450-3980
- 956-348-9537
Walk ins will be accepted only if there is availability.
Another mobile OB/GYN clinic will be available June 25 on Wednesday, June 25 at the Progreso Community Center.
