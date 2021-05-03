UT Health RGV to host walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday
UT Health RGV will host a walk-in vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday May 4 at the Interdisciplinary Academic Building (BINAB) in Brownsville.
According to a news release, no pre-registration or appointment is needed for the clinic; it is open to anyone.
A photo ID is required.
For more information, click here to visit the UT Health RGV COVID-19 Vaccine portal.
