UT Health RGV to host walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

Credit: MGN Image

UT Health RGV will host a walk-in vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday May 4 at the Interdisciplinary Academic Building (BINAB) in Brownsville.

According to a news release, no pre-registration or appointment is needed for the clinic; it is open to anyone.

A photo ID is required.

For more information, click here to visit the UT Health RGV COVID-19 Vaccine portal.