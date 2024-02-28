UTRGV announces HEB Park as home for Vaqueros football

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a press conference on Wednesday where they announced HEB Park as the primary home for the upcoming Vaqueros football program.

In a news release, the university said HEB Park will now be referred to as UTRGV Stadium.

HEB Park was the home of the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the United Soccer League, but the organization ceased operations in December 2023.

The university said in addition to UTRGV Stadium, the Vaqueros will play a home game each season at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

UTRGV Stadium has the capacity of nearly 10,000 seats including an amphitheater that seats an additional 2,500.

The university said they've already collected more than 2,800 season ticket deposits for the upcoming 2025 season.