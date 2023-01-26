UTRGV awarded $5.7 million grant

Millions are headed to UTRGV to address the shortage of mental health professionals in schools.

The $5.7 million grant was awarded by the Department of Education.

UTRGV will receive more than $1.4 million a year for five years.

University officials say that the goal is to provide critical mental health services for students in kinder through 12th grade.

The university is teaming up with seven school districts to provide graduate students training in psychology, counseling, and social work.