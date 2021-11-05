UTRGV Baseball to Host Texas for First time in 51 years

EDINBURG- The UTRGV baseball program will be playing host to the Texas Longhorns on April 26, 2022 this upcoming spring baseball season according to the schedule posted on the University of Texas athletic website. The UTRGV athletic department confirmed the date and opponent to KRGV as well. UTRGV will play a game at Texas as well on April 5th.

The last time UTRGV/Pan American hosted Texas was in the Broncs' College World Series season of 1971. Pan American won three out of four in the series.