UTRGV breaks ground on new athletic facility to house football team

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley broke ground on a new athletic facility on Tuesday.

"A great day, a special day for all of UT athletics, but especially for UTRGV football and that facility is where we'll house, but obviously every sport will benefit from it," UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush said.

The 45,000 square foot building is going to be called the Vaqueros Performance Center or VPC for short.

It'll be the official headquarters for UTRGV's new football team. The facility should be ready just in time for their first season in fall 2025.