UTRGV cautions football fans against ticket scams

The UTRGV athletic department is cautioning fans against ticket scams currently being offered for their home opener on August 30th against Sul Ross State.

"UTRGV Athletics has become aware of tickets being sold on secondary markets to our first football game on Aug. 30 for high prices in unavailable locations," the program said in a statement on Tuesday. "Fans are cautioned not to purchase any alleged standing room only tickets currently being sold."

The program added that any available tickets won't be put on sale until the Friday before each home game at 8:00 a.m., which would be on August 29th for the first game of the season.

The program also stated their commitment to keeping tickets affordable for fans looking to attend games and further stated that they are not in control of the prices that season ticket holders may be asking for in exchange for their seats.