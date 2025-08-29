UTRGV celebrates 10th anniversary

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is celebrating a major milestone this fall, its 10th anniversary.

The university has just earned a top 10 national ranking. They are now ranked 7th in the nation and #1 in Texas by Washington Monthly.

UTRGV has seen major growth, from launching a school of medicine and breaking enrollment records, to now gearing up for its first ever football season.

"What we are worried about is value and value is a combination of quality," UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey said. "So that means offering great programs, having wonderful faculty teaching those programs, getting a first-rate education and price, and of course price means being able to afford college and graduate with minimal debt."

Around 91 percent of full-time undergrad students pay no tuition or fees, thanks to help from financial aid.

UTRGV was also named the #2 Hispanic-serving institution in the country.