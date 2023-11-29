UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque

UTRGV broke ground Tuesday on the new Vaqueros Performance Center athletic facility.

It's a state-of-the-art facility that'll be the primary home for the UTRGV football program, which will begin playing in 2025.

Channel 5 Sports Director Alex Del Barrio sat down with UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to discuss the next steps for the program.

