UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque

3 hours 6 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, November 29 2023 Nov 29, 2023 November 29, 2023 8:44 PM November 29, 2023 in Sports - UTRGV Football
By: Alex Del Barrio

UTRGV broke ground Tuesday on the new Vaqueros Performance Center athletic facility.

It's a state-of-the-art facility that'll be the primary home for the UTRGV football program, which will begin playing in 2025.

Channel 5 Sports Director Alex Del Barrio sat down with UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to discuss the next steps for the program.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

