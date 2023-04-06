x

Coach’s Corner: UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush

3 hours 3 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 4:29 PM April 06, 2023 in Sports - UTRGV Football
By: Alex Del Barrio

UTRGV’s football team gets underway in 2025, but head football Coach Travis Bush is already sitting down with Alex Del Barrio to go over the team, recruitment efforts, the Vaquero Performance Center and more.

