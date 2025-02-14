UTRGV defense smothers Incarnate Word in route to dominant win

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday night in dominating fashion.

Last month, these two schools played against each it was Incarnate Word taking the win. Tonight, the Vaqueros started strong leading 29-16 going into the locker room at the half.

That continued in the second half, extending the lead to as much as 28 at one point. Kade Hackerott led the way with 14 points. Madison Huhn added 12 off the bench.

On defense, the Vaqueros smothered Incarnate Word holding the Cardinals to 1-15 shooting from three.

UTRGV head coach Lane Lord is happy with the energy his team played with from start to finish.

"I think just putting the ball in the basket, seeing a couple go in early," Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said. "I think is contagious for us, really got us going and our players settled in right there, but it was tough man. They're a good team and I think they're a game ahead of us in the standings, so this was real important for us to win this one and get closer."

UTRGV's next game is this Saturday at the UTRGV fieldhouse against Houston Christian tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. as part of a doubleheader