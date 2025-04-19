UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule

The UTRGV football schedule for 2025 just received an update. On September 13th, the Vaqueros will now face off against Langston.

The original schedule had UTRGV playing North American on that date in Edinburg.

However, North American University announced it would be discontinuing their football program back in February.

The new game against Langston will remain a home game for the Vaqueros.

“We were glad they called us,” UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush said of adding the matchup to the schedule. “At this point, most schedules are locked, so it just kind of worked itself out and we got them on the schedule.”

Langston, an NAIA program, finished 6-4 overall last season. The football season starts for UTRGV on August 30th in Edinburg against Sul Ross State.