UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 1

3 hours 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 8:00 PM August 26, 2025 in Sports

UTRGV Vaqueros head football Coach Travis Bush sits down with Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle to preview Week 1’s matchup against Sul Ross State, how the team is preparing for their first ever game day, reflect on the past two years of team building, and more!

Tune in to UTRGV Football Coach's show every Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

