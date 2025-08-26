UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 1
UTRGV Vaqueros head football Coach Travis Bush sits down with Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle to preview Week 1’s matchup against Sul Ross State, how the team is preparing for their first ever game day, reflect on the past two years of team building, and more!
Tune in to UTRGV Football Coach's show every Sunday at 10:30 p.m.
