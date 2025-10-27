x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 10

Monday, October 27 2025

Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle sits with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head Football Coach Travis Bush following the Vaqueros win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

The Southland Conference champs fell to UTRGV with a final score of 56-28.

