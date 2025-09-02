UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 2
UTRGV Vaqueros head football coach Travis Bush sits down with Channel 5 News' Sports Director KJ Doyle following the historic win against Sul Ross State. They discuss stats from the game and what that win meant for the Vaqueros community.
