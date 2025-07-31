UTRGV football holds first practice of 2025 training camp

UTRGV football held their first practice of 2025 training camp on Thursday morning. It's the first of 25 practices ahead of the first gameday on August 30th.

"Really impressed with the effort from everyone, we threw a lot at them, we went fast in a lot of areas," Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush said. "Guys got more reps than a normal practice. We kind of faltered there at the end, but that's part of it. We've gotta learn to push through and fight through that tiredness."

Bush added that the starting depth chart remains a fluid situation.

He did say as far as deciding on Week 1 starters, the closed scrimmages on August 9th and August 16th will be key for players looking to earn their spots. hfgd

"If we played tomorrow we'd go through with the guys that are in the first group right now. We talk a lot about it being fluid. It's a daily evaluation... There might be different guys that are the 1's tomorrow, so that can evolve through camp."

One player entering a position battle on the Vaqueros offense is running back Nathan Denney, a Yale transfer.

"We want to be a balance offense right, so I think from top to bottom in our room every guy can rotate in," Denney said. "Whoever's going to be out there we know is going to compete."

"We'll know more about that position once we get into pads," Bush added. "A lot of guys look good in shorts, we'll find out more in the weekend when we get pads on."

Stay tuned throughout august for updates from UTRGV football training camp.