UTRGV football wraps up first week of spring practice

UTRGV football wraps up their first week of spring practice. It was the first day in pads for the team. For head caoch Travis Bush, that plan was very much intentional as he provides his team with their next big test to prove to the coaching staff what they're made of.

"We strategically put the first day in pads, which is usually the day they're most excited the day before they get out for spring break. Make sure to see where their minds is to see if they're gonna focus on winning today or focus on getting through today to get to next week," said head coach Travis Bush.

The team will be off for the entirety of next week due to spring break for UTRGV.