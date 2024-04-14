UTRGV hosts Autism Acceptance Day at ballpark stadium in Edinburg
April is Autism Acceptance Month, and experts say one in 36 kids in the United States is on the autism spectrum.
That number has been going up in the last several years, and this has led to more outreach to help kids reach their full potential in school.
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is hosting an Autism Acceptance Day at UTRGV Baseball Stadium as they play against Utah Valley.
Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Associate Director Sara Hernandez speaks with Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels on what they will be doing to make the game enjoyable for those with autism, such as lowering the music and providing a sensory room.
