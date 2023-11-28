UTRGV marching band to appear in McAllen Holiday Parade

The Grand Marshall for the McAllen Holiday Parade has been announced along with a new addition to the event.

"Very excited to announce this gentleman, he's going to be our Grand Marshall for this year's parade," McAllen City Commissioner for District 6 Pepe Cabeza de Vaca said. "Our good friend and UTRGV's first ever head coach, Travis Bush."

Travis Bush is not the only University of Texas Rio Grande Valley addition to this weekend's festivities. The UTRGV marching band will also be making an appearance.

They will serve as this year's lead step-off band when the parade kicks off from McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"The UTRGV Vaquero Marching Band is very excited to be a part of this grand parade here in the city of McAllen," UTRGV Director of Athletic Bands Ronnie Rios said.

The holiday fun kicks off Saturday.

If you cannot make it out this year, you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Channel 5 will be streaming the parade on krgv.com and our KRGV Facebook page.

We will also be airing the parade in Spanish on our sister station Noticias RGV channel 5.2, cable 1240 and on Somos El Valle channel 5.3 cable channel 1241.