UTRGV Marching Band to give debut performance during McAllen Holiday Parade

Edinburg native Carolyne Pereira grew up going to the McAllen Holiday Parade.

“I would always be on the sideline, it's pretty cool watching it — but it would be fun to be a part of it,” Pereira said.

As the clarinet section leader for the UTRGV Marching Band, Pereira and 150 other band members will get to be part of the parade.

The UTRGV Marching Band will kick off the McAllen Holiday Parade with their first-ever performance.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

"Being invited here as a first year program is a huge deal for us,” band director Ronnie Rios said.

The Vaqueros marching band has been preparing for months.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will be streamed on the KRGV Facebook page and the KRGV website.

Channel 5 News’ sister station Noticias RGV will also air the parade in Spanish on channel 5.2, cable 1240 and on Somos El Valle channel 5.3 cable channel 1241.

The Spanish broadcast of the parade will also be streamed online and on the Noticias RGV Facebook page.