UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule

2 hours 4 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 10:39 PM January 05, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team faces a hectic schedule after rescheduling multiple games due to COVID.

Other challenges for the Vaqueros include recovering from injuries and loss of conditioning after the program dealt with COVID issues recently.

