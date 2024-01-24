UTRGV Men's Basketball Bit By Injury Bug to Top Scorers

EDINBURG - The UTRGV Men's Basketball team is looking for healthy bodies to put on the floor Thursday when they host California Baptist. The Vaqueros are without two of their top scorers who had injuries in the last two games.

Junior guard Hasan Abdul-Hakin left last Thursday's loss against UT-Arlington with a foot injury and has been wearing a walking boot since. There is no official word if or when he may be able to return to the line-up.

On Saturday, with the Vaqueros holding a seemingly strong lead against Tarleton State, Senior forward Ahren Freeman went down with an apparent back injury and had to be helped off the floor. The Vaqueros gave up a 17 point second half lead to lose their second straight to the Texans.

Abdul-Hakim was still in a walking boot on Tuesday and Freeman was receiving treatment courtisde at practice. Coach Matt Figger still says both players are day-to-day in dealing with their injuries.