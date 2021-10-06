UTRGV Men's Basketball Season Preview
EDINBURG, Texas - College basketball is around the corner, so here's a preview on the UTRGV Men's Basketball season as they begin practicing in the fieldhouse.
With new leadership and new additions, a new era of UTRGV hoops begins. Watch the story for more from Head Coach Matt Figger, Point Guard Ricky "Doc" Nelson and Forward Marek Nelson.
More News
News Video
-
Experts weigh in on climate change impacts in the Valley
-
‘Actually in really good health’: Gladys Porter Zoo responds to viral Facebook...
-
Brownsville gearing up for new hike and bike trail project
-
Federal report links vaccination to decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, death among seniors
-
TxDOT urges drives to yield for pedestrians as fatal auto-ped accidents increase...