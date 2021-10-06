x

UTRGV Men's Basketball Season Preview

By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, Texas - College basketball is around the corner, so here's a preview on the UTRGV Men's Basketball season as they begin practicing in the fieldhouse.

With new leadership and new additions, a new era of UTRGV hoops begins. Watch the story for more from Head Coach Matt Figger, Point Guard Ricky "Doc" Nelson and Forward Marek Nelson.

