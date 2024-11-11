UTRGV Men's Basketball win their first game
UTRGV men's basketball Head Coach Kahil Fennell, won his first game as a head coach in Sunday's home opener against Champion Christian College. The Vaqueros blew out the Tigers 110-60 hitting 17 three-pointers, tying for second-most in program history.
