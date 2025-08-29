UTRGV offering shuttle service to Brownsville students for inaugural football game

UTRGV is making final preparations for their Aug. 30 inaugural football game.

Over 3,000 free student tickets have already been claimed as excitement builds on the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

Incoming UTRGV freshman Juan Vasquez was one of the lucky few to snag a pair of tickets to the first football game.

Vasquez lives in Brownsville and said he'll be making the drive to Edinburg this weekend, but his plans may change now that the University is offering free shuttle services to the game.

The free shuttle services will be available to everyone needing to catch a ride to the stadium, not just students. Brownsville riders must confirm attendance by 8 p.m. the Friday before each home game by clicking here.

Shuttles will be available in Brownsville and Edinburg, and will run every 20 minutes

“The Edinburg shuttle will start at 1:45 pm and they'll run until an hour after kick-off, so anticipate that being around 11:30 pm,” UTRGV Senior Associate Athletic Director Derek Schramm said. “And then the Brownsville shuttles will start at around 12:30 pm and run until about an hour after the game ends."

With over 20,000 people expected across the stadium and tailgating areas, parking is a major concern.

Campus officials say they'll be opening up a parking lot on Doolittle Road in Edinburg in time for game day to add an extra 1,000 free parking spaces.

“Our teams been working so hard, we have so many great campus partners as part of the construction project that have been working 24/7 to get everything ready for game day,” Schramm said.

Single game tickets for Saturday will go on sale on Friday.

Click here for ticket details, and more parking and shuttle information.

