UTRGV adds shuttle service and more free parking for first Vaqueros football game

Expanded free parking options will be provided for those attending the inaugural UTRGV Vaqueros football game in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.

According to a news release, free parking will be available at the Gray Lot on Texas Road, near Doolittle Road, and the lot has the capacity to hold 1,000 vehicles.

A second parking lot located at the south end of Doolittle Road near the northeast corner of the HEB tailgate Zone will open later this season, according to the news release. The Orange Lot has the capacity to hold 2,000 vehicles.

The news release said UTRGV will also be free shuttle services from the following locations:

- Edinburg UTRGV Campus



Lots E9, E10, E11, E28, E29, E31, and E32, will be available for free parking on Aug. 30 with pickup locations on Van Week St. A map of available lots can be found here. Service begins at1:45 p.m., and continues every 20 minutes.

- UTRGV Brownsville Campus Lot B4

Shuttle service will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. Service will begin 15 minutes before tailgating.

Riders must confirm attendance by 8 p.m. the Friday before each home game by clicking here.

- Edinburg Community Engagement & Student Success Building

Located at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. this location is being used exclusively as an ADA lot with handicap tags or license plates required.

ADA bus service begins 15 minutes before tailgating, which will be at 1:45 p.m. for the Aug. 30 game, and runs every 20 minutes.

Last departure from the stadium is one hour after the game ends.

According to the news release, additional transportation options include rideshares or golf cart service for ADA patrons requiring assistance at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

For maps and game day updates, click here.